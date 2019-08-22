Viral: This Is How Much Ira Khan Is Missing Boyfriend Mishaal Kirpalani

Ira Khan with Mishaal Kirpalani. (Image courtesy: khan.ira)

Highlights "Everything will be okay," Ira captioned the post Ira and Mishaal frequently feature on each other's Instagram profiles Ira is the daughter of Aamir Khan and his first wife Reena Dutta

Ira Khan's boyfriend Mishaal Kirpalani might be away from her but he clearly has her heart and Ira's latest Instagram entry reminds us of just that. Ira, who was missing Mishaal, posted a loved-up picture on her Instagram profile on Thursday. In the photograph, Ira can be seen smiling with all her heart she stands curled up in Mishaal's arms. Ira captioned her post: "Everything will be okay." She accompanied the post with a heart and an Earth emoji and she added the hashtags #missyou, #existentialcrisis, #notsomidlifecrisis #love #relationship #sofarsogood and "#us" to her post.

Take a look at Ira Khan's post here:

Mishaal Kirpalani frequently makes appearances on Ira's Instagram profile. However, Ira made her relationship with him official on Instagram in June. As a part of Instagram's 'ask me a question' feature, a fan asked Ira: "Are you dating someone," to which Ira replied by posting a picture and she tagged Mishaal Kirpalani.

This is what we are talking about:

Screenshot of Ira Khan's Instagram story.

Here are some of the loved-up posts shared by Ira Khan that featured Mishaal.

Ira Khan recently occupied a spot on the list of trends after she posted pictures from a photo shoot on her Instagram profile. Check out the stunning pictures from Ira's photo shoot here:

Ira is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his first wife Reena Dutta. Ira has studied music, while her brother Junaid often assists his father in filmmaking. Aamir Khan is now married to filmmaker Kiran Rao and the couple are parents to seven-year-old son named Azad.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.