Another Day, Another Pic From Ira Khan's Viral Photoshoot

Ira Khan shared this picture from the photoshoot. (Image courtesy: ira.khan)

Highlights Ira Khan hasn't talked about a probable career in films so far This photoshoot is the closest Ira has been to showbiz yet Ira is the daughter of Aamir Khan and his first wife Reena Dutta

Another picture from actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira's now viral 'Who Are You' photoshoot hit the Internet on Wednesday. Ira looked fabulous in a printed dress, which she accessorised with tribal jewellery and an oversized bindi and the red pumps added contrast to her look. Ira Khan, daughter of Aamir Khan and his first wife Reena Dutta, hasn't talked about a probable career in films so far. However, this photoshoot is the closest she's been to showbiz yet. In a previous Instagram post, Ira explained that she's exploring theme of the photoshoot - 'Who Are You?' - through fashion. "I've never had an answer to that question ('Who are you?') but at different points in my life, I've been overwhelmed by the question or at peace with not having figured out the answer yet. The exciting moments are when you realise you can choose who you want to be and just how many things you want to be," she wrote.

"In this piece, fashion is my tool of exploration. But it's just that... one of the many ways to explore this idea," Ira added.

Here's the latest picture of Ira Khan from her 'Who Are You?' photoshoot:

In the previous pictures from the photoshoot, Ira Khan has opted for a bohemian look, a semi-gothic look and some quirky looks too. Here are some more pictures from Ira Khan's photoshoot:

Before the photoshoot, Ira Khan trended big time after she made her relationship with Mishaal Kirpalani Insta-official. During an Instagram Q&A session, Ira Khan was asked if she is dating anyone and in reply, Ira shared a picture of herself with Mishaal and tagged him.

