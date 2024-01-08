Ira Khan Continues Her Unconventional Bridal Streak In A Sheer White Look For Her Mehendi In Udaipur

Ira Continues Her Chic Bridal Streak In A White Outfit For Her Mehendi

The enchanting world of celebrity weddings has often taken us to a dreamy land and this was the case for Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan as she tied the knot with Nupur Shikhare. After taking vows and registering their marriage in Mumbai, the couple and their families and friends jetted off to Udaipur for a grand celebration. The extended gala kicked off on January 7, 2024 at Taj Aravali Resort and Spa in Udaipur and the glimpses of the same has made us gush. For the mehendi ceremony that took place today, Ira Khan truly kept up with chic bride style in a pristine white number. She looked breathtaking in a contemporary number that was etched with feminine elements. She opted for an embroidered silhouette that was tailored to perfection. From the halter neckline style to the floor-sweeping pattern and backless details, it was a solid ten on the style meter. She opted for sleek yet appealing polki jewels to add an ethnic touch to the look and her braided tresses were adorned with shimmering hair pins.

Previously, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare served up ultimate ethnic style goals at their pre-wedding festivities. Etched with minimal yet appealing elements, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's traditional style gave us every kind of fashion inspiration. Ira opted for a beautiful red saree to create monochrome magic. She paired it with a shimmery sleeveless blouse that added a glitzy element to her overall look. Nupur complemented her in a bright kurta paired with a brown sleeveless traditional jacket that balanced the bright style palette. They both gave us chic couple goals as they posed together.

Ira Khan's unconventional choices are setting the bar high for bridal fashion this year