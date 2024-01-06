Ira Khan And Nupur Shikhare Keep It Casual At The Airport But Seriously Travel Chic

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare are ready to tie the knot once again in Udaipur

Ira Khan is all set to be a traditional bride to Nupur Shikhare as per reports in Udaipur. The journey to the luxurious destination was made more starry with a convoy of their close friends and family taking off from Mumbai's Kalina airport. The spotlights however were fixed on the couple of the hour - Ira and Nupur from the moment they arrived in Udaipur. The couple were dressed in smart travel casuals keeping the unpredictably cold Rajasthan temperatures in mind. Ira Khan stepped out in a military green co-ord set that included a bomber jacket and cargo joggers worn over a mustard-coloured crop top. Boots and sunglasses made this go-getter bride-to-be look like she was ready for business. Nupur Shikhare ditched the running shorts for this one and opted for the good old jeans, a t-shirt and a black leather jacket.

Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan at Udaipur airport

The intimate wedding guest list is yet to be revealed but what's a wedding without the mother and father of the bride? Aamir Khan arrived with his son Azad in his signature uniform - loose casuals including a short kurta and wide-legged white cotton pyjamas. Like the doting father of the bride he is, Aamir greeted everyone who arrived earlier to capture glimpses of guests and realtime coverage.

Aamir Khan with son Azad at Mumbai's Kalina airport

The mother of the bride, Reena Dutta, has been at the core of the wedding celebrations like all moms are on their child's big day. She arrived ready to brave the cold and sunny Rajasthan days dressed in a bright puffer jacket and comfortable pants.

Reena Dutta at the Udaipur airport

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare hosted a wedding celebration in honour of their registration recently in Mumbai. The couple's unconventional choice of dressing made major headlines for obvious reasons. Ira Khan was decked up in bridal fanfare which included a colourblocked harem pant ensemble. Nupur Shikhare on the other hand, before he was dressed up as the man of the hour, ran to his lady love in running shorts and a tank top.

Twice as lucky as they the couple are ready to tie the knot again in style.

