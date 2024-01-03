Ira Khan Was An Unconventionally Edgy Bride In A Colourblocked Harem Pant Ensemble

Ira Khan's unconventional style was the route she took for her big day too

2024 may have only just begun, but wedding bells are already ringing in Bollywood. Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan danced her away into the brand new year on the quest to become Mrs. As expected from her unconventional fashion choices from the past, she was ready to ring in the festivities of her special day in nothing less than one keeping in theme of her fashion sensibilities. To marry Nupur Shikhare, her long-time, beau and fiance, she ditched the quintessential lehengas and sarees for a pastel pink pair of harem pants embroidered in silver that is paired with a turquoise-coloured embroidered velvet blouse and a net dupatta worn draped over shoulders and a pastel pink dupatta worn as a veil. The contrasting colours don't just complement each other but bring out her true bridal glow which shined throughout the ceremony. Her bright red hair was left open worn with a large polki necklace, maang tikka, bangles and earrings and kolhapuri chappals because comfort is key. Her makeup was kept minimal to bind the whole look together. It sure looks like a very happy New Year for Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare.

Ira Khan on her wedding

Minimal traditional bridal outfits are seldom witnessed in Bollywood. Ira Khan quite like her father Aamir Khan is a cut above the rest. For pre-wedding festivities, she chose a lightweight, deep red chiffon sareepaired with a golden blouse while all smiles with the love of her life. Guess it only takes the bare minimum when you've chosen, you are happily ever after.

A dreamy engagement party is well a dream for many. Ira's dream came true the moment she said yes. What followed was a starry sundowner in the company of love and joy but not to miss her strapless red gown that when worn with her red hair for a monochrome touch, is the colour of love worn to perfection.

Ira Khan's unique wedding outfit may be deep in tradition but even deeper packed on the love quotient.

