Before She Ties The Knot, Ira Khan Is A Casually Chic Bride-To-Be In A Printed T-Shirt And Pleated Skirt

Before She Ties The Knot, Ira Khan Steps Out As A Casual Chic Bride-To-Be

Refreshing realness to weddings adds a whole new flair of personal moments to the grand occasion. Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is all set to start her new beginnings with longtime beau Nupur Shikhare as their wedding is scheduled for today. Her pre-wedding festivities are in full swing and we cannot get enough of all the BTS moments. While we are waiting for Ira to turn into a gorgeous bride, we got a glimpse of her pre-wedding look as she was spotted in Mumbai heading to a salon. In the throes of wedding prep, Ira Khan kept it super casual. She looked chic in a charcoal grey printed t-shirt paired with a pleated mini skirt. The cute bride-to-be headband was the only accessory she needed to complete her look. Her wedding glow was quite evident with her bare-face look that literally gave us skincare goals.

Previously, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare gave us major couple style goals. They exuded traditionally chic vibes at their pre-wedding festivities. They looked stunning as they posed together in beautiful ethnic ensembles. Ira looked radiant in a monochrome red saree that was paired with a glitzy sleeveless blouse. Her minimal makeup, bindi and open tresses completed her overall look. Nupur opted for a bright kurta paired with a brown sleeveless jacket that amped up the entire style. They made for a super stylish couple in elegant traditional attire.

Ira Khan is all set to turn into a beautiful bride.