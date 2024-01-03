Father Of The Bride Aamir Khan Chooses Peppy Casuals For Ira Khan's Pre-Wedding Festivities

Aamir Khan Turns To Peppy Casuals For Ira And Nupur's Wedding Festivities

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's wedding festivities are in full swing. She is all set to tie the knot with longtime beau Nupur Shikhare. The festivities began on Tuesday on a truly stylish note. The actor's simple demeanour has always been a signature style and for his daughter's wedding festivities, he opted for peppy casuals to make a statement. His look was put together in a deep blue printed t-shirt from Kenzo and striped harem pants. His casual style was spotted as he posed for the paps before the wedding festivities. With simple, open-toe slippers and glasses, he completed his look. Reena Dutt and Kiran Rao were also spotted at the Haldi ceremony, and they indeed made it a fabulously fashionable affair.

Aamir Khan ex-wives Kiran Rao and Reena Dutt exuded ethnic elegance as they turned up looking their stylish best in beautiful nauvarisarees. For the traditional Maharashtrian haldi ceremony, they both picked bright sarees that looked radiant. While Reena opted for a dark green nauvari saree with red and gold borders, Kiran looked beautiful in a lavender and gold saree. They stylishly notched up wedding fashion like no one else and we took notes.

Kiran Rao looked beautiful in her lavender and gold saree.

Ira Khan's wedding festivities have begun and we cannot wait for her to deck up as a bride.