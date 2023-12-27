Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan And Nupur Shikare's Pre-Wedding Festivities Feature An Ethnic Style Mix By The Bride And Groom-To-Be

Ira-Nupur's Pre-Wedding Festivities Feature A Stylish Mix Of Ethnic Style

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and her fiancé Nupur Shikare are soon to be married. The wedding festivities have begun in full swing for the bride and groom-to-be. As shared by actress Mithila Palkar on her Instagram account, Ira and Nupur looked gorgeous as they adorned traditional Indian looks. Ira draped a deep red saree with neatly tucked pleats. She paired the plain sheer saree with a shimmery sequined sleeveless blouse adding a modern spin to the look. She adorned the look with a smartwatch as the only accessory and kept her makeup minimal with open tresses. She wore a traditional red bindi keeping it traditional. On the other hand, Nupur donned a full-sleeved rust-coloured kurta with a pair of dhoti-style bottoms. He wore a sleeveless bandhgala jacket with the look and tied a traditional-style turban.

Also Read: Ira Khan's Strapless Red Gown With Matching Hair Colour Looks Dreamy For Engagement To Nupur Shikare

Not too long ago, for one of the pre-wedding ceremonies, Ira Khan draped a traditional red navari saree and aced Maharashtrian style to perfection. Ira's elaborate floral jewellery included a pair of earrings, a necklace, a maang tikka, a nath, and a haathphool. She wore a black sleeveless blouse to give her look a modern twist. Tying her hair strands in a messy bun, she adorned it with a floral gajra. A red bindi completed Ira's traditional Maharashtrian look along with minimal makeup. Nupur Shikare wore a yellow full-sleeved kurta with a pair of white churidar pants.

Also Read: Ira Khan's Birthday Outfit Was Summertime Gladness Summed In A Vibrant Swimsuit

On another occasion, Ira Khan looked adorable in a striped, pink sheer saree with a strap black blouse as she donned the look with a traditional nath, dangling earrings, and minimal makeup. Nupur wore a printed white kurta.

We wish Ira Khan and Nupur Shikare the very best for their happily ever after.

Also Read: Ira Khan Makes A Splash This Scorching Summer In A Stunning Black Swimsuit