Before Their Wedding, A Look At Ira Khan And Nupur Shikare's Ethnic Style While They Are Still Fiances

A Look At Ira And Nupur's Pre-Wedding Style While They Are Still Fiances

It's a big day for the Khan family as Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan with his ex-wife Reena Dutta is set to change her status to that of a married woman. Ira Khan will be marrying fiance Nupur Shikhare today, which follows the haldi ceremony which took place a day ago and saw the bride's family step out in grandeur. The wedding festivities have begun in full swing for the bride and groom-to-be and before they tie the knot, Nupur shared a last glimpse of their time as fiances. Both Ira and Nupur looked gorgeous as they adorned traditional Indian looks.

At the couple's recent pre-wedding, actress Mithila Palkar shared a snapshot with the couple on her Instagram account. Ira draped a deep red saree with neatly tucked pleats. She paired the plain sheer saree with a shimmery sequined sleeveless blouse adding a modern spin to the look. She adorned the look with a smartwatch as the only accessory and kept her makeup minimal with open tresses. She wore a traditional red bindi keeping it traditional. On the other hand, Nupur donned a full-sleeved rust-coloured kurta with a pair of dhoti-style bottoms. He wore a sleeveless bandhgala jacket with the look and tied a traditional-style turban.

Not too long ago, for one of the pre-wedding ceremonies, Ira Khan draped a traditional red navari saree and aced Maharashtrian style to perfection. Ira's elaborate floral jewellery included a pair of earrings, a necklace, a maang tikka, a nath, and a haathphool. She wore a black sleeveless blouse to give her look a modern twist. Tying her hair strands in a messy bun, she adorned it with a floral gajra. A red bindi completed Ira's traditional Maharashtrian look along with minimal makeup. Nupur Shikhare wore a yellow full-sleeved kurta with a pair of white churidar pants.

On another occasion, Ira Khan looked adorable in a striped, pink sheer saree with a strap black blouse as she donned the look with a traditional nath, dangling earrings, and minimal makeup. Nupur wore a printed white kurta.

We wish Ira Khan and Nupur Shikare the very best for their happily ever after.

