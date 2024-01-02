Reena Dutta And Kiran Rao Look Resplendent In Jewel-Toned Traditional Nauvari Sarees For Ira Khan's Haldi Ceremony

Reena Dutta And Kiran Rao Look Resplendent In Jewel Toned Nauvari Sarees

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, who he shares with his ex-wife Reena Dutta, is soon set to tie the knot with her long-term boyfriend Nupur Shikare. The festivities for the wedding have begun in full swing. For a traditional Maharashtrian haldi ceremony which took place at the groom's residence this afternoon, the bride's mother Reena Dutta, and Aamir Khan's ex-wife Kiran Rao took the desi route in traditional nauvari sarees and looked absolutely radiant. Reena draped a dark green nauvari saree with red and gold borders and gold motifs and paired it with a short-sleeved red and gold blouse. She also opted for traditional accessories like a statement necklace, dangling earrings, and a stack of gold bangles.

Also Read: Ira Khan's Strapless Red Gown With Matching Hair Colour Looks Dreamy For Engagement To Nupur Shikare

Kiran Rao too attended the ceremony. She picked a lilac nauvari saree with gold borders and dark purple pallu. She wore a short-sleeved purple blouse with the saree. For accessories, Kiran wore a delicate necklace, a pair of golden stud earrings, and a few bangles. She left her tresses loose and adorned it with a floral gajra. Reena and Kiran both had their hands full with gifts for the bride and groom.

Also Read: Aamir Khan Spotted With Ex-Wife Reena Dutta Wearing Casual Ethnic Outfits, See Throwback Pics Inside

For a recent pre-wedding ceremony, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikare wore ethnic outfits and looked stunning. Ira picked a saree in deep red colour and paired it with a shimmery sequined sleeveless blouse to add a modern twist to the look. She kept her makeup minimal and left her tresses loose in natural waves. She wore a traditional red bindi with the look. Nupur's traditional look included a full-sleeved kurta in orange and a pair of dhoti-style bottoms. He also wore a brown sleeveless bandhgala jacket with the look.

We cannot wait to see Ira Khan and Nupur Shikare's wedding style.

Also Read: Ira Khan's Birthday Outfit Was Summertime Gladness Summed In A Vibrant Swimsuit