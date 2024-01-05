Reena Dutta Was Effortlessly Elegant In A Bright Pink Saree For Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's Mehendi Ceremony

Reena Was Effortlessly Elegant In A Pink Saree For Ira-Nupur's Mehendi

Ira Khan's wedding festivities were truly high in fashion. From the bride's unconventional fashion choices to Aamir Khan's casual style approach, we have had more than a few standout fashion moments. After her wedding with Nupur Shikhare, glimpses of her pre-wedding festivities are surfacing online. The latest images to come through are some from Ira's mehendi ceremony. Aamir Khan's ex-wife Reena Dutta made a delightfully understated festive fashion statement. The mother of the bride picked a beautiful bright pink number that reflected her tasteful choices. She looked effortlessly elegant as she carried the saree with grace. She paired the traditional weave with a metallic, glitzy blouse that was enough to add a dash of glam to her overall look. She kept it minimal with bangles and a statement necklace to complete her look. Reena Dutta's ethnic style is taking the understated mom-of-the-bride elegance to a whole new level and we took notes.

Aamir Khan's style has always been low-key and casual and he truly kept up with his signature style. He ditched the ethnic code to make us do a double-take in striking casuals. He opted for a black T-shirt as he paired it with tan harem pants. His shoes and charisma were the finishing touches to his look. Previously, the actor served us another casual look at his daughter's haldi.

Kiran Rao opted for a stunning monochromatic look in a beautiful subtle gold tone number. She took the traditional route to make a beautiful statement. She paired the drape with a sleeveless blouse and kept it super minimal to complete her look for Ira Khan's mehendi ceremony.

Reena Dutta definitely knows how to make heads turn with her traditional choices and this is proof.