At Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's Wedding, Actor Imran Khan And Lekha Washington Serve Ethnic Style Goals

Celebrity weddings have an unmatched charm, and the fresh realness makes them even more appealing. The latest celebrity bride to join the bandwagon was Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan who tied the knot with her long-time, beau and fiance, Nupur Shikhare. While the bride and groom truly grabbed all the attention with their unconventional fashion choices, their family also made sure to serve fashion right. The intimate ceremony was truly a fashionable affair. Recently, Ira Khan's cousin Zayn Marie shared a series of pictures with the bride and her guests at the wedding. One of the images featured Aaamir Khan's nephew and Delhi Belly star Imran Khan with his rumoured girlfriend, Lekha Washington. In the first frame, Zayn looked beautiful in an icy blue lehenga as she posed with Imran Khan and his daughter. Imran kept the fashion quo top-notch as he looked dashing in a classic black tuxedo look comprising a black blazer, paired with a white shirt, black bow and matching pants. He served it hot with his charm and classy fashion sensibilities.

In another frame, Imran Khan posed with Lekha Washington who kept up the fashion game in a red and gold ensemble. She gave festive fashion a quick upgrade as she posed in a striking ethnic look. She paired a red and golden lehenga skirt with a black blouse and layered the overall fit with a beautiful red dupatta that came with golden details and an embroidered border. She gave traditional yet minimal jewellery her nod of approval opting for a beautiful Matha patti and a sleek necklace to complete her look.

Ira Khan's pre-wedding reception was a notable ethnic style affair and this is proof. Watch this video below to find out how other guests and family were dressed at the wedding, including Ira's father Aamir Khan, his ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao and their dear friends Nita and Mukesh Ambani.

