Ira Khan And Nupur Shikare's Black Pre-Wedding Style Is As Scorching As A Summer Day

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare officially tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. The couple is now all set to have an elaborate wedding with friends and family in Udaipur with festivities planned from January 8 to January 10, 2023. For one of the pre-wedding dance parties, Ira and Nupur picked exquisite black outfits as they posed with the groom's squad. Ira looked elegant in an all-black velvet midi dress while Nupur looked dapper in his three-piece black suit. Ira's tube dress was accessorised with a delicate choker necklace. Her glam makeup included kohl-laden smokey eyes and a brown matte lip colour. She kept her hair loose and had a bridal glow which was difficult to miss. Nupur's outfit included a black shirt, a black blazer with a shiny lapel, and a pair of black trousers. He also wore a black tie and a pair of black formal shoes to complete his monochrome look. Nupur's groom squad was also dressed stylishly for the event. Mithila Palkar was present for the event. She wore a beige-coloured top with a black skirt that had a daring side slit. She carried a full-sleeved blush pink shirt with the look.

For their registered marriage ceremony, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare took the traditional route. Nupur picked a classic deep blue sherwani embroidered in golden thread with a pair of pajamas. Ira, on the other hand, wore a chic ensemble consisting of a blush pink-harem style bottom and an emerald green embroidered blouse in velvet. She wore a sheer green dupatta on her shoulders and carried another one as a veil. Her statement jewellery included a statement necklace, a maang tikka, and a pair of dangling earrings. She opted for a minimal radiant glow. The groom and the bride wore traditional Kolhapuri juttis to complete their look.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding looks are indeed full of elegance, poise, and style.

