Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Wanted To Cast Sarika In Her Play. Instead, She's Producing It

Ira Khan shared this picture. (Image courtesy: khan.ira)

Highlights Sarika was impressed by Ira Khan's 'vision of the play' "I was more than happy to be a part of it," said Sarika Sarika was last seen in 2016 film Baar Baar Dekho

Actress Sarika, who recently started her production company NautankiSa Productions, told news agency IANS that Aamir Khan's daughter Ira wanted to cast her in her work-in-progress play Euripides' Medea but instead she offered to produce the play. Sarika said that Ira Khan is 'like her own baby' and she wanted to be a part of Ira's play, her first as a director. Sarika also said that she was impressed by Ira's 'vision of the play.' She told IANS: "We were already in producer mode as we were working on a Hindi play. It was then that Ira called me and said she wanted me to act in her play. I didn't want to act so instead I offered to produce it. Ira is like my own baby. So, I was more than happy to be a part of it. Also, I was impressed by her vision of the play and was confident about her as a director."

Sarika co-owns NautankiSa Productions with her friend Sachin Kamani and her younger daughter Akshara. Sarika is actor Kamal Haasan's ex-wife and they are parents to daughters Shruti and Akshara - both of them are also actors.

Sarika was last seen in 2016 film Baar Baar Dekho as Sidharth Malhotra's onscreen mother and the actress said she took a break from films as she wasn't being offered 'exciting scripts and roles.' She said, "There were no exciting scripts and roles being offered and instead of complaining and waiting for a good script, something we actors usually end up doing, I thought taking a break was a better idea."

She also told IANS that she wanted to experiment outside the genre of films. Therefore, she chose theatre. "To do something I had not done before and that new space was theatre, something I have always loved but only as an audience. Unlike films, in theatre I was the outsider and today after two and a half years, I am part of the theatre family in a small way and so happy. It is one of my good calls," said Sarika.

Meanwhile, Ira Khan is also directing a music video apart from Euripides' Medea. She recently featured in headlines for her quirky photoshoot.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.