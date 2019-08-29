Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Says Her 'Career Has Begun'. Shares Pic From Sets

Ira Khan shared this picture. (Image courtesy: irakhan)

Highlights Ira Khan will also direct a play Euripides Medea Currently, she's directing a music video Ira Khan said that she's always liked to work behind the camera

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira was reportedly set to make her debut as a director in a theatre production, titled Euripides Medea but first, she'll direct a music video. Ira Khan shared a picture from the sets as she looked around and captioned the post, "I was sitting in the car with Danielle Pereira and she turned to me and said, 'Hey Iru, I just realised your career has begun.' And I realised it had." In the hashtags, Ira revealed that she's directing a music video but she did not share details about the project.

Here's Ira Kha's post from her work place:

Earlier this week, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported that Ira Khan will direct Euripides Medea, which will premiere in December 19. The play will be performed in select cities while the rehearsals will begin soon. Speaking about her theatrical debut, Ira earlier told Hindustan Times that she's always been interested to work behind the cameras. "I've always felt more comfortable and enthusiastic about working off-stage or behind the camera rather than being in front of it. I've never felt the inclination to act except if it were in an action film, so I get to learn all the cool stunts. Then again, I can just learn how to do the stunts without a film to work on," she said.

Here's Taran Adarsh's tweet:

#NewsFlash: Ira Khan - daughter of Aamir Khan - to make her directorial debut with a theatre production... Titled #EuripidesMedea... Will be showcased in select #Indian cities... Rehearsals for the play will start soon... Premieres Dec 2019. pic.twitter.com/9VqiRf52ql — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 23, 2019

Ira Khan recently featured in headlines for her dynamic photoshoot, the theme of which was 'Who Am I?' On her Instagram page, Ira Khan shared several pictures in various looks which trended for days.

Ira is the daughter Aamir Khan and his first wife Reena Dutta. Her brother Junaid is also interested in filmmaking and he has assisted director Rajkumar Hirani in PK, starring Aamir Khan. Aamir Khan is now married to filmmaker Kiran Rao and they are parents to son Azad.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.