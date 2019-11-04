Ira Khan's Medea: Hazel Keech Is 'Creepy' (Her Words, Not Ours) In Play's Teaser

Highlights
- Medea is Ira Khan's first theatre production as a director
- The principal cast of Medea also includes her brother Junaid
- Medea, produced by Sarika, will be performed in select cities
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira's theatre production Medea, the Indian adaptation of Euripides' Greek play of the same name, is almost ready, an announcement on the play's official Instagram handle read, which came along with a teaser featuring actress Hazel Keech, who plays the title role. In the teaser, Hazel appears before the camera dressed in black robes. She silently comes in focus, makes a slitting throat motion and smiles as a male voice in the backdrop says, "What are you saying? Have you gone you mad, woman?" Sharing the post on her Instagram page, Hazel Keech said, "Its coming!!! So close it's almost here!!! Dates for Medea the play will be released soon! Enjoy the trailer till then! Keep watching!!!! Eeeeeeks #excited #imsocreepy." Hazel's husband Yuvraj Singh expressed his thoughts about the teaser in the comments thread with two emoticons - a Halloween pumpkin and a shocked emoji.
Medea figures in Greek mythology as a powerful sorceress who sacrifices the lives of her children to avenge the betrayal of her husband Jason.
Watch the teaser of Medea, by first-time director Ira Khan:
Its coming!!! So close its almost here!!! Dates for Medea the play will be released soon! Enjoy the trailer til then! Keep watching !!!! Eeeeeeks #excited #imsocreepy #stacythestalkerfoundarolemodel Posted @withrepost @medeatheplay It's almost time. Medea is coming to your city very soon. . . . . #medea #medeatheplay #euripidesmedea #euripides #nautankisaproduction #presentedbyentropy #entropy #ancient #ancienttimes #ancientgreece #mumbai #bangalore #mumbaitheatre #bangaloretheatre #comingout #comingsoon #greekstory #greekgod #greektheatre #greekmythology Euripedes' Medea Directed by @khan.ira Produced by @nautankisaproduction Presented by @entropydigital
In a previous Instagram post, Ira Khan had said that she 'never wanted to act' and but she has been quite enthusiastic about sitting in the director's chair for the play - she frequently shares updates and BTS glimpse from her under-production play.
I'm not very good at acting. I'm shy. And its something I never bothered to work on because I didn't want to act. Turns out.. You need to act from time to time if you want to direct. Or be able to, willing to or, at the very least, understand how it works. It makes me have to get over myself (which is great). Sometimes I manage, sometimes I don't. I'm working on it. The key is pariticupating. . . . #medeatheplay #nautankisaproduction #presentedbyentropy #theatre #theatredirector #mumbaitheatre #bangaloretheatre #thisdecember #comingsoon #medea #directing #directorialdebut #director #acting #actingfordirectors #rehearsal #understudy #perform #letgo #participate #comfortzone #getoveryourself #bewilling #allow #flow #drama #bedramatic #nahi #headflip #melodrama
Ira Khan is the daughter of Aamir Khan and his first wife Reena Dutta. She has also cast her brother Junaid Khan in the play but she hasn't revealed which character he'll play. The principal cast of Medea also includes Varun Patel (The Idiot), Sabreen Baker (Budhia Singh: Born to Run) and Divyesh Vijayakar.
Medea is produced by Sarika and her daughter Akshara Haasan through their Nautankisa Productions.
