Ira Khan's Medea: Hazel Keech Is 'Creepy' (Her Words, Not Ours) In Play's Teaser

Hazel Keech in the teaser of Medea. (Image courtesy: medeatheplay)

Highlights Medea is Ira Khan's first theatre production as a director The principal cast of Medea also includes her brother Junaid Medea, produced by Sarika, will be performed in select cities

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira's theatre production Medea, the Indian adaptation of Euripides' Greek play of the same name, is almost ready, an announcement on the play's official Instagram handle read, which came along with a teaser featuring actress Hazel Keech, who plays the title role. In the teaser, Hazel appears before the camera dressed in black robes. She silently comes in focus, makes a slitting throat motion and smiles as a male voice in the backdrop says, "What are you saying? Have you gone you mad, woman?" Sharing the post on her Instagram page, Hazel Keech said, "Its coming!!! So close it's almost here!!! Dates for Medea the play will be released soon! Enjoy the trailer till then! Keep watching!!!! Eeeeeeks #excited #imsocreepy." Hazel's husband Yuvraj Singh expressed his thoughts about the teaser in the comments thread with two emoticons - a Halloween pumpkin and a shocked emoji.

Medea figures in Greek mythology as a powerful sorceress who sacrifices the lives of her children to avenge the betrayal of her husband Jason.

Watch the teaser of Medea, by first-time director Ira Khan:

A screenshot of Yuvraj Singh's comment on the teaser of Medea. (Image courtesy: medeatheplay)

In a previous Instagram post, Ira Khan had said that she 'never wanted to act' and but she has been quite enthusiastic about sitting in the director's chair for the play - she frequently shares updates and BTS glimpse from her under-production play.

Ira Khan is the daughter of Aamir Khan and his first wife Reena Dutta. She has also cast her brother Junaid Khan in the play but she hasn't revealed which character he'll play. The principal cast of Medea also includes Varun Patel (The Idiot), Sabreen Baker (Budhia Singh: Born to Run) and Divyesh Vijayakar.

Medea is produced by Sarika and her daughter Akshara Haasan through their Nautankisa Productions.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.