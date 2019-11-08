Ira Khan Reveals Her New Year's Resolution: 'Fix Back, Play Football'

Ira Khan shared this picture. (Image courtesy: khan.ira)

Highlights Ira Khan shared a couple of photos on Friday She can be seen playing football in those pictures Ira is all set to make her directorial debut with Medea

Have you seen Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's latest Instagram post yet? Ira revealed that her New Year's resolution is to "fix back" her injured leg and "play football" again. Ira Khan, who is all set to make her directorial debut with Medea, shared a couple of pictures of herself playing football in a garden area and expressed how she loves to play this game but still need to improve her football skills. Going by the pictures, it appears that Ira Khan has suffered a leg injury. Posting the pictures, Ira Khan wrote: "I miss football. I still have my run-up but my kick's a mess. Which is technically not possible... But whatever. New Year's Resolution: Fix back, play football."

Take a look:

Just a few days ago, the teaser of Ira Khan's theatre production Medea, the Indian adaptation of Euripides' Greek play of the same name, dropped on the Internet and went viral instantly. The teaser features lead actress Hazel Keech.

Check it out:

In one of her earlier posts, Ira Khan revealed that she's not interested into acting because she is "shy." In her post, she wrote: "I'm not very good at acting. I'm shy. And it's something I never bothered to work on because I didn't want to act. Turns out... You need to act from time to time if you want to direct. Or be able to, willing to or, at the very least, understand how it works. It makes me have to get over myself (which is great). Sometimes I manage, sometimes I don't. I'm working on it. The key is participating."

Ira Khan is the daughter of actor Aamir Khan and his first wife Reena Dutta.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.