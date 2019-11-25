On Aamir Khan's Son Azad's Birthday, Ira Writes 'What A Cool Kid You're Turning Out To Be'

Ira Khan shared this picture. (Image courtesy: khan.ira)

Ira Khan, daughter of Aamir Khan and his first wife Reema Dutta, shared an adorable birthday post for her baby brother Azad, son of Aamir and his wife Kiran Rao, on Monday. She called Azad an 'adorable ball of cuteness' and also invoked her elder brother Junaid in her birthday wish. Along with the super cute note, Ira Khan shared several pictures of Azad - some with herself. "You adorable ball of cuteness! Happy Birthday, Azad. What a cool kid you're turning out to be. I can't wait to get to know you better... I hope I can be at least half the older sibling to you that Junaid was to me. Happy growing up," she wrote.

Ira Khan's Instafam also posted their birthday wishes for Azad, 8 today, in the comments thread. Singer Sona Mohapatra, one of Aamir's frequent collaborators, posted a hugs emoticon while actor Karanvir Bohra wrote, "Awwwww... What a beautiful thought. Happy birthday to him."

Check out Ira Khan's post for her little brother Azad:

Meanwhile, Ira Khan is gearing up for a debut as director with the theatre production of Medea, a Greek tragedy originally written by Euripides. The first performance is scheduled for December 7 in Mumbai while two more shows will follow in the city on December 8 and December 12. It will also be performed in Bengaluru later in December.

Medea features actress Hazel Keech in the lead role while the cast of Ira's play also includes her brother Junaid and actors Varun Patel (The Idiot), Sabreen Baker (Budhia Singh: Born to Run) and Divyesh Vijayakar.

