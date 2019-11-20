International Men's Day 2019: Ira Khan Wishes Father Aamir Khan With This Priceless Throwback Pic

Ira Khan shared this picture. (Image courtesy: khan.ira)

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan wished her father on "International Men's Day" in the sweetest way possible. Ira took a trip down the memory lane and fished out a really cute throwback picture of herself and Aamir Khan sitting on a bike. Going by the picture, it appears that the little boy sitting behind Amir on the bike is his son Junaid Khan. Sharing the adorable father-daughter photo, along with a couple of pictures of the 'kickass men" of her life, Ira Khan wrote: "I've been lucky enough to know a lot of kickass men in my life. Even if they aren't necessarily old enough to be called men yet. I'm eternally grateful. Happy Men's Day!" International Men's Day was celebrated worldwide on November 19.

In one of the photos, Ira Khan can be seen posing with her actor cousin Imran Khan. You have swipe a couple of photos to arrive at the picture of Aamir khan and Ira Khan. To save you the trouble, here's the photo we are talking about:

And here's Ira Khan's picture with Imran Khan:

Ira Khan is the daughter of Aamir Khan and his first wife Reena Dutta. We often get glimpses of the father-daughter bonding through the pictures shared by Ira. In September, we chanced upon a picture of Ira Khan posing with her "couch buddy" Aamir Khan. Take a look:

Before that, she wished Aamir on his birthday with this super cute picture:

On the work front, Ira Khan is all set to make her directorial debut with Medea, which is the Indian adaptation of Euripides' Greek play of the same name.

