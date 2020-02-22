This Throwback Pic Of Aamir Khan And 'Santa's Helper' Ira Khan Is Just Too Cute

Ira Khan with dad Aamir. (Image courtesy: khan.ira)

We simply love throwback pictures and Ira Khan's latest Instagram entry reminds us why. On Saturday, Ira shared a super cute throwback picture from her childhood days, which also features her father and Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and it has our heart. Ira did not mention when or where the picture was taken but we are guessing that it was clicked sometime around Christmas as Aamir can be seen standing next to a giant Christmas tree. In the pictures, the Lagaan actor can be seen sporting long hair and moustache - his look from the 2005 film Mangal Pandey: The Rising. Ira captioned the post: "Santa's helper. I even have the ears for it." She added the hashtags #throwback #christmas #missing #santashelper #elf #elfears #fashiondisaster #film and #nostalgia to her post.

Take a look at Ira Khan's post here:

Ira is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his first wife Reena Dutta. Ira has studied music, while her brother Junaid often assists his father in filmmaking. Aamir Khan is now married to filmmaker Kiran Rao and the couple are parents to eight-year-old son named Azad. Ira made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea, which featured Hazel Keech in the titular role. It premiered in different cities across India in December last year.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump, which featured Tom Hanks in the lead role. The 2018 film Thugs Of Hindostan, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh, remains Aamir Khan's last release.