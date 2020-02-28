Ira Khan's Birthday Wish For Hazel Keech Reads 'Hello, You Beautiful Soul'

Ira Khan shared this picture. (courtesy: khan.ira)

Highlights Ira Khan shared a video on Instagram

She wrote, "I love you and miss you!"

Hazel Keech turned 33 on Friday

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan wished Hazel Keech happy birthday with an adorable post on Friday. Ira and Hazel have worked together in the past. Ira made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea. It featured Hazel Keech in the titular role. Ira Khan shared a video of herself and Hazel along with a picture of the two on Instagram. In the video, Ira can be seen having a fun time with Hazel. Ira lovingly wrote a small note to Hazel, which read: "Hello, you beautiful soul. Happy birthday. No clue where you are or which time zone but I hope you're having the most amazing time and you know that I love you and miss you! Hold on to your amazingness, the world needs it."

Earlier, Ira shared a picture of the cast of her play, which also featured Hazel Keech and wrote: "I'm like an excited puppy. Spying on my cast."

Ira shared her "amazing" experience of working with Hazel on Instagram. She wrote, "She said yes! It's amazing to get to work with you, as a friend but more importantly as an actor, Hazel Keech. I can't wait to see what we make."

Hazel Keech, who turned 33 today, is married to former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh. Ira is Aamir Khan's younger child with his first wife Reena Dutta. Junaid Khan is the elder one.