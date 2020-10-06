'Think I've An Alternate Career,' Writes Ira Khan After Making Her First Tattoo

Ira Khan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: khan.ira )

Highlights "Bucket list item #5: Done," wrote Ira

"Thanks Nupur Shikhare for trusting me," she added

Ira also shared a picture of her "new skill" on her Insta story

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan ticked another goal off her bucket list. Any guesses? She now sports a new hat - that of a tattoo artist. Ira, on Tuesday, shared a picture of the tattoo she made on her trainer Nupur Shikhare's arm and hilariously wrote that she thinks she now has an "alternative career" as a tattoo artist. Ira is a budding filmmaker but more on that later. "Bucket list item #5: Done. I just did my first tattoo! Me. Thanks Nupur Shikhare for trusting me and Iron Buzz Tattoos for making it possible," wrote Ira and added: "Not bad, right? I think I have an alternate career."

Check out her post here:

On her Instagram story, Ira Khan shared a glimpse of herself making a tattoo on Nupur Shikhare's arm. Take a look:

Screenshot of Ira Khan's Instagram story.

Earlier in the day, Ira Khan teased her fans about her "new skill" by sharing a photo of herself from what appears to be a tattoo studio. She can be seen sporting casual outfit and drawing something on what appears to be a piece of paper. Her caption read: "#guesswhat #firsttime #newskill."

Nupur Shikhare is Ira's fitness trainer. Last month, she posted a picture of herself nailing handstand and wrote: "I can hold it for long enough for Nupur Shikhare to leave the frame while someone clicks the picture. That's about it. But baby steps, right?"

Ira Khan is Aamir Khan's daughter with his first wife Reena Dutta. The actor is now married to filmmaker Kiran Rao, with whom he has a son named Azad.

Ira Khan made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea, a Greek tragedy originally written by Euripides. Medea featured actress Hazel Keech in the lead role. The cast of Ira's play also included her brother Junaid and actors Varun Patel, Sabreen Baker and Divyesh Vijayaka.