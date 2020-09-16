Ira Khan's 'Baby Step' Towards Nailing A Handstand. Can You Guess The Location?

Ira Khan shared this image. (courtesy: khan.ira)

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan takes her fitness regime very seriously. After working out with gymnastic rings, she decided to go for a handstand while she was surrounded by the green hills of Panchgani (going by her Instagram post). Ira Khan, on Tuesday night, posted a picture of herself doing a handstand on her Instagram profile and she did a pretty good job. Ira added a humour-infused caption on the post that read, "Can hold it for long enough for Nupur Shikhare to leave the frame while someone clicks the picture. That's about it. But baby steps, right?" She added the hashtags #workinprogress, #handstand, #handstandpractice, #withaview, #valley and #pointyourtoes to the post. Actor Gulshan Devaiah, who happens to be a friend of Ira, wrote in the comments section: "Not only are you standing on your own feet, you are now standing on your own hands too."Check out the post here:

Ira Khan frequently shares pictures and videos from her fitness diaries. "This is me in a gym. Squeals and all. Sorry about the super loud standing fans. The only time I'll skin a cat.," she captioned a post. See some of her posts here:

A few months ago, Ira was working out with fitness trainer David Poznic virtually, when her father Aamir Khan crashed the video. David, who trained Aamir Khan for Dhoom 3 as well as PK, asked the actor if he wanted to join the session, to which Aamir replied that he just came to say hi. Ira added, "Next time, I will force him."

Ira is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his first wife Reena Dutta. Ira has studied music, while her brother Junaid often assists his father in filmmaking. Aamir Khan is now married to filmmaker Kiran Rao and the couple are parents to eight-year-old son named Azad. Ira made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea