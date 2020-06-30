Viral: When Aamir Khan Crashed Daughter Ira's Workout Video

Aamir and Ira in a still from the video. (courtesy: poznictraining)

Guess who came to say "hello" in Ira Khan's latest workout video? It was none other than her father and Bollywood actor Aamir Khan. Ira Khan was working out with fitness trainer David Poznic virtually. David, who trained Aamir Khan for Dhoom 3 as well as PK, asked the actor if he wanted to join the session, to which Aamir replied that he just came to say hi. Ira added, "Next time, I will force him." Sharing the video from the video session, David wrote: "Back when I was training Aamir for Dhoom 3 and PK, Ira used to hang out with us a lot, but would basically run away when I tried to get her to work out! Many years have passed, and now we're diving into weekly workouts with plenty of pushups, squat variations, and some fun with feet in the air. This session also included a fun surprise hello from Aamir but now the tables have turned - Ira was rocking the workout and Aamir just popped in to say hi!"

On Tuesday, in an Instagram post, Aamir Khan stated that members of his staff have been diagnosed with COVID-19. The actor and his family members have tested negative. "This is to inform you that some of my staff have tested positive. They were immediately quarantined, and the BMC officials were very prompt and efficient in taking them to a medical facility. I would like to thank the BMC for taking such good care of them, and for fumigating and sterilising the entire society," read Aamir Khan's statement.

Aamir Khan's next project is Laal Singh Chaddha, a Hindi remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump, which featured Tom Hanks in the lead role. The film will also star Aamir's 3 Idiots co-stars Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh.

Ira is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his first wife Reena Dutta. Ira has studied music, while her brother Junaid often assists his father in filmmaking. Aamir Khan is now married to filmmaker Kiran Rao and the couple are parents to eight-year-old son named Azad. Ira made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea, which featured Hazel Keech in the titular role. It premiered in different cities across India in December last year.