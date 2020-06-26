Aamir Khan, Are You Listening? Abhishek Bachchan Wants You To Direct Him In A Film

Aamir Khan with Abhishek Bachchan. (Image courtesy: _perfectionistaamir )

Highlights Abhishek co-starred with Aamir in the 2013 film Dhoom 3

"If given another opportunity, I wouldn't act with him," wrote Abhishek

"I want to be directed by him,' he added

Abhishek Bachchan, in his latest post on Instagram, made a request to Aamir Khan - he wants the senior actor to direct him in a film. Abhishek, who co-starred with Aamir in the 2013 film Dhoom 3, shared another "Road To 2020" post on Instagram on Friday and asked Aamir Khan, who has directed the 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par, to "kindly consider" his request. Aamir Khan is not only a great actor but also an acclaimed producer and director. Dedicating his latest post to his film Dhoom 3, the third instalment of the Dhoom series that released in 2013, Abhishek singled out a note for Aamir Khan: "Dhoom gave me the once in a lifetime opportunity to work with Aamir Khan and if given another opportunity, I wouldn't act with him. I want to be directed by him! So Aamir, if you're reading this, kindly consider my request."

"Aamir was so warm and forthcoming as a co-actor. Very helpful and accommodating. I can only imagine what a wonderful director he must be. Apart from his great talent, he is so down to earth and fun-loving on set despite what scene we would do," wrote Abhishek, adding details of one of his "fondest memories" of working with the Dangal actor on the sets of the film: "One of my fondest memories was when we shot a few scenes in Six Flags amusement park in Chicago. The park was shut and it was just the unit that was allowed in. The minute Aamir and I would get the shortest of breaks, we'd run off to the closest roller-coaster and ask them to put it on just for us. What a luxury! Good times!"

Dhoom 3 also starred Katrina Kaif and Uday Chopra. Abhishek and Uday reprised their roles as ACP Jai Dixit and Ali, respectively, from the first two parts of the film. Aamir Khan played a double role in Dhoom 3.

In the same post, Abhishek also wrote about reuniting with director Vijay Krishna Acharya after Guru and Raavan. "Back in the saddle of the Dhoom franchise. This time directed by Victor (Vijay Krishna Acharya), an old and dear friend of mine. Victor was the writer of the first two Dhoom films. He also wrote the dialogues for Guru and Raavan. To be directed by him was... I guess, overdue. My brother Uday Chopra is always a blast to work with. And if that work entails him playing Ali then it's even more fun," wrote Abhishek and added: "This time, the Dhoom boys were joined by Katrina Kaif. My second film with her. She did her first ever Hindi film with me, Sarkar."

See Abhishek Bachchan's post here:

Abhishek Bachchan will next be seen in a couple of films and web-series such as Breathe: Into The Shadows and The Big Bull.