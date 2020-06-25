When Abhishek Bachchan And Team Players Danced The Bhangra In New Zealand

Abhishek Bachchan shared this picture. (Image courtesy: bachchan)

In Abhishek Bachchan's latest post in his 'Road To 20' series, he lists Players and Bol Bachchan. In the 'Road To 20' series, Abhishek Bachchan takes his Instafam through the 20 years of his life as an actor. Recounting the time when he shot Players in New Zealand, Abhishek revealed that the cast along with the locals danced the bhangra after New Zealand won the "Rugby 7's" tournament in Wellington. "It was a memorable night. Everybody was on the streets in celebration. It was amazing. In the middle of all this chaos. We all managed to bump into another desi there who was playing the dhol. You can imagine what we all did after that. Wellington was jamming to the beats of the dhol and the streets were filled with New Zealander's dancing the bhangra thanks to the 'players'."

Players is the remake of Hollywood film The Italian Job and in the post Abhishek also said that with this film his wish to act in an Abbas-Mustan film was fulfilled.

Of Bol Bachchan, Abhishek said it was the reunion of team Zameen - director Rohit Shetty and co-star Ajay Devgn. "Ajay Devgn and Rohit are like brothers to me. Very protective and loving towards me. I was so honoured to work with all the wonderful cast they had put together for this film. A cast filled with some of the best comedic talent we have in India. To be honest it was intimidating. You had the bring you "A" game to set everyday or these actors would have you for breakfast."

Abhishek Bachchan is currently awaiting the release of his web-series Breathe co-starring Amit Sadh and Nithya Menon. He will also be seen in The Big Bull, a film based on stockbroker Harshad Mehta's financial crimes.