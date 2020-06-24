Abhishek Bachchan On Working With Childhood Friend Farhan Akhtar In 2011 Film Game

Game, starring Abhishek Bachchan, was produced by Farhan Akhtar.

Abhishek Bachchan, on Wednesday, added one more post to his "Road To 2020" series and revealed that he never had thought as a kid playing with actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar at their birthday parties that one day he would work in a film produced by his childhood friend. Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani produced the 2011 film Game, which starred Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role. "Game was a very cool and slick whodunnit. A genre I've always wanted to do being a big fan of Poirot (a British mystery-drama series). The film gave me the opportunity to work with wonderful actors and an awesome crew helmed by Abhinay Deo and produced by my good friends Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. Farhan also wrote the dialogues," wrote Abhishek in his post.

"Never in a million years would I have dreamt that as two young kids at each other's birthday parties participating in the 'dance competitions' (unsuccessfully) that I would act in a film that was produced by and mouth dialogues written by Farhan; something our fathers did rather successfully," he added. Abhishek's father, actor Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan's dad, writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar, have collaborated several times in the past for films like Deewar, Sholay, Trishul, Don, Kaala Patthar, Dostana and Shakti.

Coming back to Game, the Abhinay Deo-directed film also featured Kangana Ranaut, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher and Jimmy Sheirgill. "A super cast filled with talent and fun. Boman Irani, Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Sarah-Jane Dias, Jimmy Sheirgill, Shahana Goswami, Gauhar Khan and such a fun crew. Such fun times shooting the film, especially when we shot in Greece and Turkey!" wrote Abhishek Bachchan in his post.

The actor, in the same post, also wrote about his other film Dum Maaro Dum that also released in the same year - 2011. Abhishek Bachchan co-starred with Bipasha Basu, Rana Daggubati and Prateik Babbar in the Rohan Sippy-directed film. Sharing an interesting fact, Abhishek Bachchan revealed that "Bipasha was the first actor (he) ever faced the movie camera with." Apart from Dum Maaro Dum, Abhishek Bachchan and Rohan Sippy have worked together in Bluffmaster! (2005) and Nautanki Saala! (2013).

The actor wrote: "Dum Maaro Dum was my third film with Rohan Sippy and a totally different genre to his last two films. A rom-com to a cool con film to now a gritty thriller! Speaks volumes about his range and versatility as a director. We shot this film entirely in Goa except for the Thayn Thayn video. Rohan, through the shooting of the film, introduced me to a Goa that I had never seen. Locations I wouldn't have even imagined existed. Again, a huge cast of (then) young energetic talent - Bipasha Basu, Rana Daggubati, Prateik Babbar and Deepika Padukone (in a special appearance), Vidya Balan (in a cameo) and Gulshan Devaiah, an actor who just blew me away with his ease and talent. So exciting to watch. I would love to get the opportunity to work with him again. Not many know, Bipasha was the first actor I ever faced the movie camera with. We had both screen-tested together for JP saab (JP Dutta), Kamaalistan studios in the year 1998. That was for a different film/script. We've remained dear friends since." Abhishek made his debut in the film industry with JP Dutta's Refugee in 2000.

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Manmarziyaan.