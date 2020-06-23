Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Was An 'Absolute Trooper' During Raavan Shoot, Says Husband Abhishek Bachchan

Aishwarya and Abhishek in a still from Raavan. (Image courtesy: aishwarya_raifan )

"She was an absolute trooper during the making of the film," wrote Abhishek Bachchan for his wife, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, with whom he co-starred in Mani Ratnam's 2010 film Raavan. Adding one more post to his "Road To 2020" series on Instagram, Abhishek recalled filming Raavan with Aishwarya and shared how her "dedication and sheer strength to perform the complexities of her role" in the film left him in awe. In Raavan, which marked Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 8th film together, the actress played the role of a police officer's wife while Abhishek portrayed the role of a bandit.

Praising his wife for performing each scene of the film twice - one for Hindi version and the other for the Tamil version - with her "trademark smile," the actor wrote: "My 8th film with the missus... The dedication, and sheer strength it took for her to perform the complexities of her role is just awe-inspiring. And she did it all with her trademark smile. To think that she had to perform each scene (regardless of how emotionally and physically challenging) baffles me. And to do it twice each time - as we were shooting the Hindi and Tamil versions simultaneously. Huge salute!"

Abhishek, Aishwarya and Mani Ratnam first collaborated for the 2007 film Guru. The actress will once again work with the renowned director in his next film, in which she will reportedly be seen in a double role.

Other than Raavan and Guru, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have co-starred in films such as Kuch Naa Kaho, Umrao Jaan, Dhoom 2, Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke, Sarkar Raj and Bunty Aur Babli.

Abhishek Bachchan also revealed in his post that Raavan, his third film with Mani Ratnam after Guru and Yuva, has been his "most challenging film, both physically and emotionally." He wrote: "Raavan has been the most challenging film both physically and emotionally for me in my career. It's a wonder how the team managed to pull it off. Mani and I reunited for our 3rd film together. By far the most ambitious story, for him to execute and tell (in my opinion)."

Raavan also starred south actor Vikram Kennedy. Sharing his experience of working with the star, Abhishek, who called himself a big fan of Vikram, wrote: "Raavan also gave me the opportunity to work with Vikram Kennedy. I've been a huge fan of his (must have watched Dhool - his Tamil film over 17 times). He has always been so loving towards me and I learnt so much by just observing him. A great actor! A film truly ahead of its time."

Abhishek Bachchan's film Khelein Hum Je Jaan Sey also released in 2010. He co-starred with Deepika Padukone and Sikandar Kher in the film, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. Abhishek, who is a close friend of the director, wrote in the same post: "Later that year was Khelein Hum Je Jaan Sey with my dear friend Ashutosh Gowariker. I had first met Ashu on the sets of my father's film Indrajeet, in which he was acting way back in 1991. We tried several times to work together and finally managed with Khelein Hum Je Jaan Sey. A huge cast comprising of Deepika Padukone, my childhood best friend Sikandar Kher and a host of others was a story very close to my heart."

"When Ashu told me the story of Surya Sen and what he managed with 60 of his students, I felt compelled as a patriotic Indian to be a part of the telling of their immense courage and sacrifice. I'm so proud that we could bring their story to life and tell it to a new generation who might not have known about it. Wonderful vivid memories of the making of this film. The premiere in Kolkata and our shenanigans post the show with our cast and crew is a night I will never forget. What fun!" he added. Khelein Hum Je Jaan Sey was based on the life of revolutionary Surya Sen, who planned a revolution against the British Empire.

Read Abhishek Bachchan's full post here:

Abhishek Bachchan will next be seen in a couple of films and web-series such as Breathe: Into The Shadows and The Big Bull.