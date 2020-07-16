Ira Khan Tried To Workout With Gymnastic Rings. So, How Did She Do?

Ira Khan in a still from the video. (courtesy: khan.ira )

Ira Khan took her fitness game to new heights with gymnastic rings and she shared her experience by posting videos on her Instagram profile on Thursday. Ira wrote in the caption: "This is me in a gym. Squeals and all. Sorry about the super loud standing fans. The only time I'll skin a cat." In the comments section, Ira's friend and actor Gulshan Devaiah wrote: "Looking trim yo! Burning away all those Maggie calories." Ira Khan frequently shares videos from her workout sessions on her Instagram profile. Once, her father and Bollywood actor Aamir Khan crashed her workout video.

Take a look at Ira's video:

Last month, Ira was working out with fitness trainer David Poznic virtually, when Aamir Khan crashed the video. David, who trained Aamir Khan for Dhoom 3 as well as PK, asked the actor if he wanted to join the session, to which Aamir replied that he just came to say hi. Ira added, "Next time, I will force him."

This is the video we are referring to:

Ira is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his first wife Reena Dutta. Ira has studied music, while her brother Junaid often assists his father in filmmaking. Aamir Khan is now married to filmmaker Kiran Rao and the couple are parents to eight-year-old son named Azad. Ira made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea, which featured Hazel Keech in the titular role. It premiered in different cities across India in December last year.

Aamir Khan's next project is Laal Singh Chaddha, a Hindi remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump, which featured Tom Hanks in the lead role. The film will also star Aamir's 3 Idiots co-stars Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh.