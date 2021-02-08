Here's How Much Fun Ira Khan Had At Cousin Zayn Khan's Wedding. See Pics

Ira Khan shared this photo (courtesy khan.ira)

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan shared a bunch of photos on Instagram from her cousin Zayn Khan's wedding in Alibaug. Ira congratulated her sister Zayn Khan and her husband Abhishek Saha in her post, which comes with a heart-warming message for the newly married couple: "To these beautiful individuals and their beautiful relationship. I just want to say... finally!" In the photos, Ira Khan can be seen posing with the happy couple and other family members from what appears to be a day function, while in photos shared by Zayn Khan, there's also a glimpse of Imran Khan, who is Aamir Khan's nephew. Here's how much fun Ira Khan and Imran Khan had at the family wedding in Alibaug:

On Sunday, Aamir Khan, along with wife Kiran Rao, daughter Ira and son Azad were spotted at the Gateway Of India as they jetted back from Alibaug after attending the wedding festivities.

Zayn Khan is the daughter of Aamir Khan's cousin, filmmaker Mansoor Khan, who is known for directing films such as Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander, Akele Hum Akele Tum and Josh. He also produced Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, which marked the acting debut of Imran Khan. Zayn Khan made her acting debut with Netflix movie Mrs. Serial Killer, released in May last year.

Ira Khan is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his first wife Reena Dutta. Aamir Khan is now married to filmmaker Kiran Rao and the couple are parents to son Azad. Ira has studied music, while her brother Junaid often assists his father in filmmaking. Ira made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea, which featured Hazel Keech in the titular role. It premiered in different cities across India in December last year.