Guess What Satiated Mom-To-Be Anushka Sharma's Evening Cravings

Anushka Sharma, who is expecting her first child with husband Virat Kohli, has actively been sharing posts from her maternity diaries on social media. After sharing a stunning picture of herself in a pool, the actress posted a picture of a snack that satiated her evening cravings, on her Instagram stories. Anushka Sharma posted a picture of fries with mayonnaise. The actress and Virat Kohli announced the big news of their pregnancy on social media last month. Posting a picture of themselves, the couple wrote: "And then we were three. Arriving January 2021." Members of the film as well as the cricket fraternity congratulated the couple on social media.

Anushka shared a stunning picture of herself in a swimsuit on Monday. She wrote: "Acknowledging the good that you already have in your life is the foundation for all abundance - Eckhart Tolle. Gratitude to all those who showed me kindness and made me believe in goodness in this world , opening my heart enough to practice the same with the hope to pay it forward, because ... " After all , we are all just walking each other home " - Ram Dass."

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who first met during the shoot of a shampoo commercial, got married at a countryside resort in Tuscany in a private ceremony in December 2017 after dating for several years. The couple later hosted grand wedding receptions in Mumbai and Delhi, which saw the convergence of several Bollywood and cricket stars.

The Netflix film Bulbbul was Anushka Sharma's last project as a producer and it was a massive success. Earlier this year, she backed Amazon Prime Video's web-series Paatal Lok. In terms of film, the 2018 film Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, was Anushka Sharma's last project.