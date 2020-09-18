Congratulated By PM Modi, Mom-To-Be Anushka Sharma Tweets A Thank You Message

Anushka and Virat with PM Modi (courtesy PIB_India)

Highlights PM Modi congratulated Anushka and Virat on their pregnancy

Both Anushka and Virat responded with thank you messages

"Thank you sir for your lovely wish!" tweeted Anushka

Parents-to-be Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's congratulatory tweet with thank you messages on Friday. Thursday marked PM Modi's 70th birthday, when cricketer Virat Kohli had wished the Prime Minister in a tweet. Responding to Virat's message, PM Modi had tweeted: "Thank you, Virat! I would also like to congratulate Anushka and you. I am sure you will be amazing parents!" Mom-to-be Anushka, in her thank you note, wrote: "Thank you sir for your lovely wish! Hope you had a great birthday! Wishing you good health always." Meanwhile, Virat added: "Thank you for the lovely wishes sir."

Here's how Anushka and Virat responded to PM Modi's tweet:

Thank you sir for your lovely wish! Hope you had a great birthday!

Wishing you good health always. — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) September 18, 2020

Thank you for the lovely wishes sir. 🙏🏼😊 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 18, 2020

Anushka and Virat got married in December 2017. The couple had a destination wedding in Italy's Tuscany, after which they flew down to Delhi to invite PM Modi to their wedding reception in the National Capital, which he attended.

Captain of the Indian cricket team @imVkohli and noted actor @AnushkaSharma met PM @narendramodi this evening to extend Wedding Reception Invitation. The Prime Minister congratulated them on their wedding. pic.twitter.com/lj0uR1xVHv — PIB India (@PIB_India) December 20, 2017

In August, Anushka and Virat announced their pregnancy with an adorable statement on social media. "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021," they wrote in separate posts.

And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 pic.twitter.com/iWANZ4cPdD — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) August 27, 2020

Anushka recently shared this photo on Instagram with just a glimpse of her baby bump and wrote: "Nothing is more real and humbling than experiencing creation of life in you. When this is not in your control then really what is?"

https://www.instagram.com/p/CFEu4R_J7Oi/

Virat Kohli is currently in Dubai, busy with the Indian Premier League, which is all set to take off tomorrow. Last seen in Zero, Anushka has been busy with her production ventures - Amazon web-series Paatal Lok, which released in May while Netflix film Bulbbul premiered in June.