Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Are Expecting. This Is Due Date

Actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli just made a baby announcement on social media. "And then we were three," they wrote on their respective accounts. Baby arrives in January 2021. Congratulatory messages flooded their posts instantly. Actress Alia Bhatt left a string of heart emojis in the comments to Anushka's post. "Congratulations," wrote Sania Mirza, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Taapsee Pannu. "So so happy," wrote actress Mouni Roy. Anushka, 32, and Virat, who will be first time parents, have been married three years, after having dated for several more. See Anushka Sharma's pregnancy post here:

And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 pic.twitter.com/iWANZ4cPdD — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) August 27, 2020

This is the second baby announcement from Bollywood this month - Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan announced some weeks ago that they were expecting again; Kareena and Saif are parents to 3-year-old son Taimur.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli dated for several years before marrying in Italy in 2017. In 2014, Anushka said, We are not hiding anything. We are two normal young people in a relationship." Three years later, they jetted off to Tuscany for a family-and-friends-only wedding, which they followed up with two wedding receptions back home - one in New Delhi and another in Mumbai.

Anushka Sharma, star of films such as PK, Band Baaja Baaraat, Dil Dhadakne Do, Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, was last seen in Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She also produced the critically acclaimed web-series Paatal Lok and Netflix film Bulbbul. Anushka's production house, Clean Slate Filmz which she runs with brother Karnesh, has also made several films that she's starred in - NH10 and Pari, among them.