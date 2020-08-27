For Parents-To-Be Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli, Best Wishes From Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Preity Zinta, Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Others

Anushka Sharma shared this photo. (Image courtesy: anushkasharma)

Actress Anushka Sharma and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, are expecting their first child and their big announcement has sent the Internet into a meltdown - we are not surprised, are you? Within minutes after the couple shared the news on social media, congratulatory messages started pouring in for the parents-to-be from the likes of film stars such as Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Preity Zinta, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Karisma Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu, Parineeti Chopra, Diana Penty, Pooja Hegde, Vaani Kapoor, Mouni Roy, as well as tennis player Sania Mirza and cricketer KL Rahul. Anushka and Virat made the baby announcement by sharing a photo of themselves, in which Anushka's baby bump stole the spotlight, on their respective accounts with this adorable caption: "And then we were three! Arriving January 2020."

In the comments section, Priyanka Chopra, who has worked with Anushka Sharma in the 2015 film Dil Dhadakne Do, wrote: "Congratulations you guys!" Alia Bhatt, who appeared in a cameo in Anushka's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and Varun Dhawan, who co-starred with Anushka in Sui Dhaga, dropped several red heart emojis in the comments section.

“Congratulations!” read Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Taapsee Pannu and Kiara Advani's comments while Kajal Aggarwal wrote: “Big congratulations and lots of love to the both you!”

Anushka's Dil Dhadakne Do director Zoya Akhtar, Karisma Kapoor, Katrina Kaf, Kriti Sanon and Tahira Kashyap sent their best wishes to the couple like this:

Wishing the couple in the comments section, Preity Zinta wrote: "Congratulations sweetie! So happy for you guys". And here's what Parineeti Chopra wrote for the couple: "Congratulations stunners!" Mouni Roy's comment read: "Omg! Congratulations...so so happy."

Here's how Vaani Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Sanya Malhotra, Sagarika Ghatge, Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor, Diana Penty, Athiya Shetty, Bipasha Basu, Rhea Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Paoli Dam, Tahira Kashyap, Anita Hassanandani, KL Rahul and Sania Mirza wished the couple:

Anushka Sharma, stars of films like PK, Band Baaja Baaraat, Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and Virat Kohli got married in Italy in 2017.