Anushka Sharma On Why She 'Chose To Dive Into Work' As A Teenager

Team Bulbbul is busy sharing their life stories with respect to the film. Anushka Sharma, who has produced the film along with her brother Karnesh, shared a picture collage, featuring pictures from her childhood days, juxtaposed with recent ones. In her post, the Pari actress wrote: "The story of Bulbbul is the story of a girl's journey from innocence to strength and resilience and it's a story I'm all too familiar with." Anushka, who started modeling at the age of 15, added, "Getting to be a part of the modeling industry at the young age of 15 had a lasting impression on me. My dad was a very big influence, always pushing me to work harder and sharing positive affirmations about life and growth."

Anushka Sharma, who started her own production house Clean Slate Filmz at the age of 25, along with her brother Karnesh, wrote in her post, "From understanding how the industry works to turning into a producer when I was just 25, I started Clean Slate Filmz with a vision to tell the best stories out there. Working with newer faces and fresh talent has definitely given me a new kind of perspective. We are all constantly growing, changing and evolving as humans and there's a quiet strength to that." Anushka and her brother Karnesh Sharma's Clean Slate Films has earlier produced unconventional projects like Pari, Phillauri and NH10, all of which starred the Band Baaja Baaraat actress.

She signed off the post saying, "I chose to dive into work when I was a teenager and I've been growing ever since. The early start has taught me a lot and I choose to apply that wisdom in my personal and professional life every day."

Meanwhile, Paoli Dam, who stars as Binodini in Bulbbul, in her post wrote that she can relate to her character in the show because she was always fascinated by the "world of stories." She wrote: "I fell in love with the world of stories at a young age. I was part of a theatre group when I was little, playing numerous characters, embodying various stories. I relate to my character in Bulbbul in that aspect. Her faith in stories, even if they may just be fables, is unshaken. My journey towards acting began there and it never stopped, all I did was follow my heart. All I did was follow these stories."

Paoli Dam, who is a part of the powerfully feminist film Bulbbul added, "In a field that is dominated by talented artists, it takes a lot to find a ground that you can call your own. I am no different. It has been a fight right from my first step into this world. . From defying conventional beauty standards to seeking stories that matter to playing the most inspiring characters on screen - I have always put my heart and soul into my fight because I don't like to settle. She added, "Even after decades of being an actor, I find myself a student, a learner... It has been my driving force throughout. When I took up films seriously, I wanted to be a part of stories like the films that inspired me. I would say, that has been my greatest fight - to be a part of stories that made me fall in love with the world of films in the first place."

Bulbbul was announced as one of the nine new original Netflix films from India in 2018. Netflix gave a sneak peek into the story of Bulbbul and the synopsis of the film read: "A child bride grows up to be an enigmatic woman presiding over her household, harboring a painful past as supernatural murders of men plague her village."