Anushka Sharma Reveals If She Is Asked The Baby Question Often

Anushka Sharma shared this photo (courtesy anushkasharma)

Highlights Anushka and Virat got married in 2017

Anushka is busy with her production ventures

She recently participated in a Q & A session on Instagram

Anushka Sharma, who got married to cricketer Virat Kohli in 2017, revealed if she's asked about family planning too often. Anushka recently participated in an interactive session on Instagram and responded to this query from a fan: "Do people around you keep asking you for a kid?" In her reply, the 32-year-old actress wrote: "No, not at all." She also added a touch of humour as she wrote: "Only social media pe (only on social media)," along with the ROFL smiley. In December 2017, Anushka and Virat had a destination wedding in Italy's Tuscany in the presence of close family and friends. They dated for several years before their wedding.

Take a look at Anushka Sharma's Instagram story here:

Screenshot of Anushka Sharma's Instagram story

During the Q&A session, Anushka also responded to several queries about her equation with husband Virat. Talking about the only times she will require Virat's assistance, Anushka said: "Haan tight bottles kholne mein our heavy chairs uthane mein madad lungi (Yes, I will take his help to open tight bottles and lifting heavy chairs)." When asked about the most effective way of annoying Virat, Anushka said: "If I beat him in any board game and then rub it in. He hates losing in anything!"

Here are some glimpses of Anushka's Instagram stories:

Screenshot of Anushka Sharma's Instagram story Screenshot of Anushka Sharma's Instagram story

Anushka Sharma, who co-owns the production house Clean Slate Films, recently produced Netflix film Bulbbul and Amazon Prime web-series Paatal Lok, both of which opened to much critical acclaim. Last seen in 2018 movie Zero, Anushka is yet to announce a new film.