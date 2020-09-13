On Mom-To-Be Anushka Sharma's Latest Post, Husband Virat Kohli's Comment Is A Winner

Anushka Sharma shared this photo.

Anushka Sharma, who is expecting her first child with husband Virat Kohli, shared a beautiful picture of herself on Sunday but what grabbed the attention of netizens was the cricketer's comment on her post. In her latest Instagram entry, Anushka wrote about "experiencing creation of life" inside her and reacting to her post, Virat commented: "My whole world in one frame" with a heart emoji. Here's what Anushka captioned her post: "Nothing is more real and humbling than experiencing creation of life in you. When this is not in your control then really what is?"

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli made the baby announcement on social media last month. They shared a photo of themselves, in which Anushka's baby bump stole the spotlight, on their respective accounts with this adorable caption: "And then we were three! Arriving January 2021." On Anushka and Virat's posts, congratulatory messages were poured in from the likes of film celebrities such as Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Preity Zinta, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Karisma Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu, Parineeti Chopra, Diana Penty, Pooja Hegde, Vaani Kapoor and Mouni Roy.

Anushka Sharma has starred in films like PK, Band Baaja Baaraat, Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The actress and Virat Kohli got married in Italy in 2017.

In terms of work, Anushka Sharma, who co-owns the production house Clean Slate Films, recently produced Netflix film Bulbbul and Amazon Prime web-series Paatal Lok, both of which opened to much critical acclaim.