Pregnant Anushka Sharma's Pool Pic Is Your Monday Blues Buster. 'Beautiful Inside Out,' Writes Mouni Roy

On World Gratitude Day, Anushka Sharma treated us to a stunning picture of herself and we can't help but love it. The actress, who is expecting her first child with husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, made a splash on Instagram with a pool picture. Needless to say, her baby bump stole the spotlight. In the photo, Anushka looks stunning in a black swimsuit. Her million-dollar smile is enough to brighten up your day. Sharing the photo, Anushka Sharma captioned it with quotes borrowed from authors Eckhart Tolle and Ram Dass: "'Acknowledging the good that you already have in your life is the foundation for all abundance' - Eckhart Tolle. Gratitude to all those who showed me kindness and made me believe in goodness in this world, opening my heart enough to practice the same with the hope to pay it forward, because ... 'After all, we are all just walking each other home' - Ram Dass. #worldgratitudeday."

Reacting to Anushka Sharma's post, actress Bhumi Pednekar wrote: "So cute" while Mouni Roy commented: "Beautiful inside out."

Take a look at Anushka's post here:

Screenshot of Mouni and Bhumi's comments on Anushka's post.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli made the baby announcement last month. The couple shared a recent photo of themselves on their respective accounts and wrote: "And then we were three! Arriving January 2021." Check it out here:

Anushka Sharma was last seen in Zero, in which she co-starred with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She has starred in films like PK, Band Baaja Baaraat, Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Anushka Sharma also co-owns the production house Clean Slate Films. She recently produced Netflix film Bulbbul and Amazon Prime web-series Paatal Lok.