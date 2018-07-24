Guess What Ranveer Singh Noticed In Deepika Padukone's Madame Tussauds Pic? See His Comment

The wax statue of Deepika at Madame Tussauds London will be unveiled early next year

Deepika Padukone gets tickets to Madame Tussauds London and Delhi, and Ranveer Singh won't have anything to say about it? That's most unlikely. On Monday, with Instagram photos, the 32-year-old actress revealed that she's been invited by Madame Tussauds London for a wax statue of her to be displayed at the museum. Unlike other celebrities (who usually announce the news with photos of imprints of their hands), Deepika Instagrammed one in which she can be seen holding an artificial eyeball in what appears to be an attempt to zero in on the perfect pair to go with her wax figurine because: "It's all about the details," like she said. Ranveer spotted this and was quick to make his point: "Nice eyeball," he commented. And there it goes - another case added to the rumoured couple's saga of social media flirting.

Check out Deepika's post and Ranveer's comment on it below.

It’s all about the details A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jul 23, 2018 at 5:27am PDT

Screenshot of Ranveer Singh's comment on Deepika's photo (courtesy Instagram)

Deepika and Ranveer, who have never really addressed speculation about their rumoured romance, appear to confirm their reported relationship every now and then with their social media exchanges. On Ranveer's birthday, Deepika wished him with a "Hey, hottie" message and she also recently wrote "mine" on a selfie of Ranveer. He reciprocated with a "Hello, sunshine" greeting on Deepika's post. Deepika and Ranveer, who often arrive at parties and events hand-in-hand, are reportedly heading to a big fat wedding, which is scheduled for November 10 with either Italy or Bangalore as the location.

Meanwhile, the wax figure of Deepika Padukone will be launched in London earlier next year while it will debut in Delhi a few months later. "I am so delighted. The sitting with the team of experts was a special experience and I look forward to the incredible figure at the attraction," Deepika said in a statement. Deepika flew to the British capital over the weekend to help the team of Madame Tussauds with details for the statue.

In the professional sphere, Deepika was to star in a film with Irrfan Khan, which has been delayed indefinitely. She was last seen in "Padmaavat," also starring Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.