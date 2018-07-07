'Hey, Hottie': Deepika Padukone's Birthday Wish For Ranveer Singh Is So Darn Cute

Don't they look just too cute together?

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh never denied or never accepted the "truth" about their rumoured relationship but there's one thing they have never shied away from - Instagram PDA. One such case was Ranveer's birthday when Deepika's Instafam witnessed a story posted for the birthday boy. "Hey hottie, Ranveer Singh, it's your birthday!" wrote Deepika on a short boomerang clip, in which Deepika can be seen grooving. The post is complete with festoon stickers and birthday hats. Because it's not an Instagram post, there's no way to really ascertain what Ranveer DM-ed Deepika but he must have been very, very glad for sure. Ranveer celebrated his 33rd birthday on Friday.



[Instagram] Deepika Padukone posted a birthday wish for Ranveer Singh on her story pic.twitter.com/q5WzO2Fxda — Deepika Padukone FC (@DeepikaPFC) July 6, 2018



On Friday, Ranveer Singh was treated to a blockbuster birthday party on the sets of his upcoming film Simmba.



Fresh reports about Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's speculated wedding are why the duo have been occupying top spots on the trends list for a while now. The latest of their wedding rumours is that a big fat wedding is scheduled for November 10 with either Italy or Bangalore as the location. Shopping has also reportedly begun at the Padukone and Singh quarters.



However, Deepika and Ranveer appear least perturbed by the speculation and silently continue flirting on social media. Deepika recently wrote "mine" on a selfie of Ranveer while he reciprocated with a "Hello, sunshine" greeting on Deepika's new post. Deepika and Ranveer, who have arrived at parties and events hand-in-hand, co-stars of Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed films such as Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani and were last seen together in "Padmaavat."



