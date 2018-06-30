Amidst Wedding Rumours With Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Says 'I Want To Have Kids'

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in Mumbai

Highlights Deepika's rumoured wedding is reportedly in November Deepika said she wants to have kids in a recent interview She also said her parents are her idols for setting family goals

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are reportedly getting married in November and the Internet can't keep calm. But fellas, wedding rumours are passe, because Deepika, in an interview with Evening Standard, talks about wanting to have babies. Yup, you read that correct. In her interview to the British tabloid, the 32-year-old actress revealed that her parents are her idols for family goals and that she really wants to start one of her own. When asked about family goals, she said: "Absolutely - I want to have kids." Deepika is the elder daughter of former badminton player Prakash Padukone and Ujjala. Deepika's youngersister Anisha is a golfer.



Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh has been trending on and off for the many wedding rumours these two have featured in - the latest one being their rumoured wedding is scheduled for November 10 with either Italy or Bangalore as the location. While a stony silence continues to be maintained at the Padukone and Singh quarters, Deepika shared how she deals with the speculation about her off-screen rapport with Ranveer. "I try and keep it separate as much as possible, but I don't try to fight or control the speculation," she said.



Several reports also state Deepika and Ranveer's roka ceremony has secretly happened already and the respective families are currently busy with the wedding shopping. "The maximum time was taken to decide the date. Both Ranveer and Deepika want everything about their marriage to be perfect. November 10th suited their calendars as well as their parents'," Filmfare quoted a source as saying recently.



