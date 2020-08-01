Gauri Khan Shares A Throwback Pic From When She Was Son Aryan's Age

Gauri Khan shared this image. (courtesy: gaurikhan)

Highlights "When I was Aryan's age and married," wrote Gauri Khan

Gauri Khan married Shah Rukh Khan in 1991

"This cap is out of control," wrote Gauri Khan

Gauri Khan shared a throwback picture of herself on her Instagram story and it has been trending big time on social media. The picture that was originally shared by Gauri Khan's fan clubs, featured her along with her husband and Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan. Gauri Khan, who couldn't help but notice the cap she was wearing in the picture, shared a close-up and wrote in her caption: "This cap is out of control." In her post, she also revealed when the picture was taken and wrote: "When I was Aryan's age and married." Gauri Khan was referring to her son Aryan Khan, who is currently 22-years-old.

Check out Gauri Khan's picture here:

Screenshot of Gauri Khan's Instagram story.

On Friday evening, she posted a picture of a studio she designed and wrote in the caption: "Missing the glamour of life and our coffee sessions at the store, Designing it was a great experience... Tired of living life in my pajamas."

Gauri Khan married Shah Rukh Khan in 1991. The star couple are parents to Aryan, 22 (their eldest child), Suhana and 7-year-old AbRam. Both Aryan and Suhana (20) are pursuing their higher studies abroad while AbRam stays with his parents in Mumbai. Their daughter Suhana Khan, who is already a bona fide star, aspires to be an actor like her father.

Besides being a film producer, Gauri Khan is also an interior decorator and she has decorated homes for several Bollywood A-listers such as Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar among others. She has designed restaurants like Arth and Sanchos and she also runs a store named Gauri Khan Designs in Mumbai.