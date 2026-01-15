Suhana Khan Says Dad Shah Rukh Khan And Mom Gauri Khan Have The "Final Say" In Her Major Life Decisions

Suhana Khan, the doting daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, recently revealed who takes the major decisions in her life.

What Did Suhana Khan Say

When it comes to making choices, Suhana usually trusts her gut first, then reasons it out, often with a bit of overthinking and then it's her parents who have the final say. Talking to Harper's Bazaar India, Suhana said, "I have to ask my parents. They get the final say."

Her biggest source of guidance is home. In times of doubt, her first call is to her parents. Their advice often contrasts sharply. Her father speaks in broad, thoughtful terms, offering layered insights. Her mother is direct and to the point. Between the two, she finds balance. When pressure mounts, she focuses on the basics - one task, one day at a time. She avoids getting caught up in how others might perceive her, calling it a distraction she chooses to ignore.

Suhana also shared her idea of friendship in the interview and said, "I understand when my friends can't be there all the time, and I think they understand when I can't be. I like friendships that don't have this pressure. I like them easy-going and that we both add to each other's lives and bring happiness and ease instead of stress."

About Suhana

Suhana Khan entered acting with The Archies in 2023, a teen musical directed by Zoya Akhtar. The film, based on the iconic Archie Comics, featured Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi 'Dot' Saigal, and Yuvraj Menda. Set in 1964 in a fictional hill station called Riverdale, the story revolved around the Anglo-Indian community.

Suhana is now preparing for her big-screen debut in King, where she will share the screen with her father, Shah Rukh Khan.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is scheduled for release in 2026 and boasts a star-studded cast including Deepika Padukone, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan and Jaideep Ahlawat.



