Pics: Aamir Khan-Gauri, Imran-Lekha Walk Hand-In-Hand To The Screening Of <i>Happy Patel</i>

Ahead of the release of Aamir Khan's new production, Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, the makers hosted a starry premiere on Wednesday night in Mumbai. All eyes were on Aamir Khan and his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt. The couple walked hand-in-hand and posed for the shutterbugs. Aamir and Gauri complemented each other in colour-coordinated outfits.

Aamir's cousin, Imran Khan, made his comeback with the film after 10 years. He showed up with girlfriend Lekha Washington by his side.

Other attendees included Aamir Khan's daughter Ira and her husband, Nupur Shikhare; Aamir's son, Junaid Khan; and Kiran Rao, who maintains a cordial relationship with Aamir post-divorce and showed up to support her ex-husband. Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora's son, Arhaan Khan, also attended the screening.

Check the pictures from last night:

Ahead of the film's release, the makers released a hilarious video featuring a face-off between Aamir Khan and Sunil Grover.

In the video, Aamir Khan gets thrown out of his office by security after they mistake Sunil for Aamir.

The video comes after Aamir Khan publicly applauded Sunil Grover's mimicry of him.

The latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show featuring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday showcased Sunil Grover's effortless mimicry as Aamir Khan.

Super impressed by Sunil's performance, Aamir Khan said in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, "I wouldn't even call it mimicry. It was so authentic, I felt like I was watching myself. I saw a small clip, and now I'm going to watch the whole episode."

He added, "What I saw was priceless. I was laughing so much I couldn't breathe! There was no malice in it at all. I must have laughed the loudest."

Directed by Vir Das, Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos hits theatres this Friday, January 16. The film stars Vir Das, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Sanjay Dutt, Sharib Hashmi, and Imran Khan. Aamir Khan, who produced the film, will appear in a cameo role.