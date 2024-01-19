Gauri Khan And Daughter Suhana Form AbRam's Cheer Squad At His School's Sports Day

Suhana Khan with AbRam. (courtesy: gaurikhan)

Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan turned cheerleads for AbRam at his school's Sports Day. On Friday, Gauri Khan posted a picture of daughter and The Archies star Suhana Khan clicking a photograph on her phone. She accompanied it along with a picture of Suhana and AbRam posing together. The brother-sister duo were all smiles. Gauri Khan captioned the Instagram post, "Lil one at the sports day....Running....Jumping....Throwing and Winning....with his cheerleader." The comments section of the post was flooded with comments from Gauri Khan's Instafam. Actor Arjun Bijlani dropped heart emoji. Gauri Khan's longtime friends and The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives stars Seema Sajdeh and Bhavana Pandey also dropped heart emojis in the comments. "Awwdorable," read a comment. "Awee siblings time," another one added. "Junior SRK," read another comment.

Take a look at Gauri Khan's post here:

At his school Dhirubhai Ambani International School's annual day last year, little AbRam recreated his father Shah Rukh Khan's iconic pose (no points for guessing which one). Shah Rukh Khan, who was seated in the front row with Gauri and Suhana, couldn't help but smile and cheer for his son. ICYMI, this is what we are referring to:

Shah Rukh Khan married Gauri Khan in 1991. The star couple are parents to Aryan, 26, (their eldest child), who launched a lifestyle luxury collective streetwear brand last year. Their daughter Suhana made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies last year. The film released on Netflix. SRK and Gauri are also parents to AbRam, who attends school in Mumbai.

Besides being a producer, Gauri Khan is also an interior decorator and she has given makeovers to several Mumbai restaurants and celebrity homes over the years. She has decorated homes for several Bollywood stars such as Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan among many others. She has also designed restaurants like Arth and Sanchos. She also designed Alia Bhatt's vanity van.