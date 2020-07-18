For Priyanka Chopra, Brother Siddharth's Birthday Greeting Was A Major Blast From The Past

Siddharth Chopra shared this image. (courtesy siddharthchopra89)

Highlights Priyanka Chopra celebrates her 38th birthday today

"Happy birthday to a sister, a friend, a guardian," wrote Siddharth

"Wish you lots of love and a very happy birthday didi," he added

Priyanka Chopra's fans, friends, colleagues and well-wishers have bombarded the social media with birthday greetings for The Sky Is Pink actress. However, if there's one greeting that absolutely stole our heart, it has to be from the actress' brother Siddharth Chopra. On Saturday, Siddharth Chopra posted multiple pictures with his sister on his Instagram profile, most of which happen to be throwback photographs from Priyanka's childhood and teen years. He captioned the post: "Happy birthday to a sister, a friend, a guardian. Through thick and thin always. Fighting, competing, making up but still always together. Wish you lots of love and a very happy birthday didi. Miss you loads."

Take a look at Siddharth Chopra's birthday wish here:

Members of the film fraternity also wished Priyanka Chopra on her 38th birthday. Kareena Kapoor, who co-starred with Priyanka in Aitraaz, wrote: "Happy birthday, Priyanka Chopra. May you continue to inspire the world. Hugs from across the globe."

Priyanka Chopra's The Sky Is Pink co-star Farhan Akhtar shared a happy picture and he tweeted: "Happy birthday, Priyanka Chopra. May your sky always be the colour you choose...Big hug."

Happy birthday @priyankachopra .. may your sky always be the colour you choose .. big hug. pic.twitter.com/enDM5LP2dO — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) July 18, 2020

Wishing her Dil Dhadakne Do co-star on her birthday, Anushka Sharma wrote in her Instagram story: "Happy birthday Priyanka. You are strong, a fighter and inspiration to many. Here's wishing you a splendid birthday."

Screenshot of Anushka Sharma's Instagram story.

Bhumi Pednekar, who shares her birthday with the Quantico star, posted this picture on her Instagram story:

Screenshot of Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram story.

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in the US with her husband Nick Jonas, has several projects in the line-up. She will next be seen in Netflix's adaptation of The White Tiger, co-starring Rajkummar Rao. Her line-up also includes superhero film We Can Be Heroes, a film with comedian Mindy Kaling and Amazon's web-series Citadel.