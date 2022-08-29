Farah Khan Shares A Major Throwback Pic With 'Guru' Michael Jackson. Circa 1999

Farah Khan shared this picture. (courtesy: farahkhankunder)

On the birth anniversary of Michael Jackson, Farah Khan paid tribute to her guru. On Monday, choreographer Farah Khan shared a major throwback picture with King of Pop on her Instagram handle and wrote a sweet note. In the image, Farah can be seen posing with Michael Jackson while he looks away from the camera. The image was clicked in 1999 in New York. Along with the picture, she wrote, "My guru.. turning point of my life happened when I saw Thriller.. got to meet him in NY 1999.. still to get over that experience.. happy birthday" and used the hashtags Micheal Jackson, Inspiration and King of Pop".

Farah Khan made her debut as a choreographer in Hindi cinema with the 1992 movie Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. So far, she has choreographed more than a hundred songs in over 80 films. Once in an interview with PTI, Farah Khan was quoted saying, "I officially had no training in dance and whatever I learnt was from watching Michael Jackson by watching his videos, especially Thriller over and over again. I consider him as my guru."

Michael Jackson died in 2009 due to cardiac arrest caused by an overdose of prescribed medicines.

Coming back to Farah Khan, she choreographed songs in Tamil and international projects, such as Marigold: An Adventure in India, Perhaps Love and Kung Fu Yoga. She debuted as a filmmaker in 2004 with the movie Main Hoon Na. She has won National Film Award and Filmfare Award for Best Choreography for the song Idhar Chala Main Udhar Chala (Koi...Mil Gaya). She has also won Filmfare Awards for the song Ek Pal Ka Jeena (Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai), Woh Ladki Hai Kahan (Dil Chahta Hai), Chaiyya Chaiyya (Dil Se..) and Dhol Bajne Laga (Virasat).