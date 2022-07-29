Priyanka Chopra And Rani Mukerji Dancing At Farah Khan's Sangeet - Talk About Epic Throwbacks

Farah Khan shared this throwback. (courtesy: farahkhankunder)

Leave it to filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan to share the best throwback pictures on her Instagram profile. On Friday, she dug out a million-dollar picture from her sangeet ceremony. The picture also features Priyanka Chopra and Rani Mukerji on the dance floor. What's not to love? Farah Khan, adding the hashtag #flashbackfriday, captioned the post: "Drunk dulhan dancing at her own sangeet with Priyanka Chopra and Rani Mukerji. (btw had managed to lose my dupatta, necklace and hair extensions)." Now that's called a throwback. Farah Khan married Shirish Kunder in 2004 and the couple became parents to triplets in 2008, after whom the couple's production house "Three's Company" is named.

When we said Farah Khan's throwback collection is gold, we legit meant it. Earlier this year, she posted a candid picture that features Dhoom 2 co-stars Abhishek Bahchan and Hrithik Roshan grooving together. "Found an almost vintage pic of these 2 boys from my sangeet... Abhishek Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan dancing up a storm... Can't remember to which song.. I was too drunk can you all guess?" she captioned it.

Here's another picture-perfect throwback, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman in the same frame. Farah Khan wrote: "Those were the days! Anil Kapoor papaji in shock. Spot the very famous background dancers pls... Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's sangeet." She added the hashtag #dancelikenooneiswatching.

Farah Khan, who stepped into the Indian film industry as a choreographer, made her directorial debut with the 2004 film Main Hoon Na. She has also directed films like Om Shanti Om, Tees Maar Khan and Happy New Year. She also backed Netflix's Mrs Serial Killer, starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Manoj Bajpayee. The film was directed by Farah's husband Shirish Kunder.