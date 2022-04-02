Farah Khan Shares A Throwback Photo With Shirish Kunder. Her Caption Will Leave You ROFL

Farah with Shirish Kunder (Courtesy: farahkhankunder)

Farah Khan's social media posts have the power to brighten up our mood on any given day. And, her latest post on Instagram is proof. She has shared a picture from the wedding album. FYI: It's not their anniversary. Farah and Shirish got married on December 9, 2004. Going back to the picture now. Here, Farah and her husband Shirish Kunder are having a good laugh. Seems normal, right? Well, we must add that you couldn't be more wrong. Farah's humorous caption game has won the race once again. She wrote, “Last time Shirish Kunder smiled like this…5 minutes before we got married.” She has added a face with tears of joy emoji to sum it up.

Farah Khan's beloved “papaji” veteran actor Anil Kapoor has reacted to the post with a bunch of emojis. Anusha Dandekar, Raveena Tandon, and Manisha Koilara followed suit. Actor Sikandar Kher wrote, “Hahaha.”

Farah Khan and her caption game are always on point. Do you need more proof? Look at this throwback picture from Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's sangeet ceremony. The picture features Farah dancing her heart out with Anil Kapoor. Well, well, there is more. The “very famous background dancers” - Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar and Salman Khan. Yes, this really happened. And, Farah didn't miss mentioning it in her caption. "Those were the days. Anil Kapoor, papaji, in shock. Spot the very famous background dancers pls. Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's sangeet.” We just loved her hashtag - “dance like no one is watching.” Anil Kapoor's Sunita Kapoor called it “fab”. Sanjay Kapoor spoke for all of us when he said, “Where are the dulha and dulhan?”

We would love to see more just fun posts on Farah Khan's timeline. What about you?