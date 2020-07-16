To 'Embarrass' Twinkle Khanna, Farah Khan Shares This ROFL Memory From 1997 Film Uff! Yeh Mohabbat

Farah Khan posted this photo. (Image courtesy: farahkhankunder)

"Time to embarrass Twinkle Khanna and Abhishek Kapoor," Farah Khan wrote hilariously while sharing an ROFL memory from the sets of the 1997 film Uff! Yeh Mohabbat, which starred Twinkle and filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor in the lead roles. Farah, who was "cleaning her drawers" in her home on Thursday, found an epic throwback picture featuring herself, Twinkle Khanna, Abhishek Kapoor and former filmmaker Vipin Handa shooting a song sequence with a couple of junior artists for their film in Sikkim. Sharing the photo, the choreographer-filmmaker accompanied it with a rib-tickling caption: "The things you find when you clean your drawers! Time to embarrass Twinkle Khanna and Abhishek Kapoor. Me choreographing them eons ago in a film called Uff! Yeh Mohabbat... Shoot went on for 2 years after which we were just calling the film "Uff!"... (even the junior artists look fed up) #loveinsikkim #vipinhanda." LOL

Uff! Yeh Mohabbat also starred Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Reema Lagoo and Gajendra Chauhan. The film marked Abhishek Kapoor's debut as a lead actor - he later went on to venture into filmmaking. He has directed films such as Rock On!!, Kai Po Che! and Kedarnath.

After Uff! Yeh Mohabbat, Twinkle Khanna featured in several other films like International Khiladi, Baadshah, Yeh Hai Mumbai Meri Jaan and Joru Ka Ghulam before she switched careers to become a best-selling author. Twinkle, who is now an author, a columnist, an interior designer and a producer, married actor Akshay Kumar in 2001.